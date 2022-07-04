Innovative and Prolific Theater and Film Director Peter Brook Dies at 97

Peter Brook, the innovative and prolific theater and film director, died on July 3, according to The New York Times. He was 97.

Born Peter Stephen Paul Brook on March 21, 1925, in the Turnham Green area of Chiswick, London, the young artist mounted his first production, Dr. Faustus in 1943 at the Torch Theatre in London. He made his Broadway debut directing The Little Hut in 1953 and had 10 Broadway credits. Hed won competitive Tony Awards for The Persecution and Assassination of Marat as Performed by the Inmates of the Asylum of Charenton Under the Direction of the Marquis de Sade in 1966 and A Midsummer Night's Dream in 1971. He later received a Special Tony Award for helming La Tragedie de Carmen in 1984.

Brook's directorial work in London included numerous productions with Royal Shakespeare Company. His West End work won him an Olivier Award for The Man Who in 1994). His screen achievements include an Emmy win for La tragédie de Carmen (1984) and an International Emmy Award triumph for 1990's The Mahabharata .

In 2008, Brook was presented with the Critics' Circle Award for Distinguished Service to the Arts.

Brook was married to actress Natasha Parry from 1951 until her death in 2015. Brook is survived by their children, actress/director Irina and director Simon.