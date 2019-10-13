Country Queens of Broadway, A New Angel of Music & More! 5 Must-Do Events for the Week of October 14 to 20

Whatever your pleasure—old-school or brand new musicals, a timely play, a benefit honoring Broadway stars or a juicy TV biopic—our list of must-do events for the week of October 14 through 20 includes something you’ll love.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

PETS' BEST FRIEND

Since adopting Boo, their canine co-star in the 2007 musical Legally Blonde, Orfeh and Andy Karl have tirelessly advocated for rescued animals. (Who can forget the 2012 doggie wedding of Boo and Piper, which raised money for no-kill shelters?) Now the Broadway spouses are being honored at "Best in Shows," a starry cabaret benefitting The Humane Society of New York. A surprise roster of singers and a supporting cast of precious pups will serenade Orfeh and Andy, this year’s winners of the Sandy Fund Award, established by Tony-honored animal trainer Bill Berloni and his wife, Dorothy. Attendees help provide lifesaving care for homeless dogs and cats while enjoying a show masterminded by music director Seth Rudetsky. Congrats to all!

INFO: 7PM on October 14 at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street). Tickets start at $225, including an open bar and small plates. Click for more info.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

MIND-BENDING LOOP

If you missed the limited run of Michael R. Jackson’s acclaimed musical A Strange Loop last summer, you can hear what the fuss was about via Broadway Records’ original cast recording, released on September 27. The autobiographical show centers on a black, queer man writing a musical about a black, queer man, who introduces himself by singing, "I am a Disney usher, I’m merely scraping by, my discontentment comes in many shapes and sizes." Led by Larry Owens as Usher, the seven-person off-Broadway company reunites on October 14 for a concert at Joe’s Pub, sharing Jackson’s wickedly funny and melodic score about an artist battling the "strange loop" of demons inside his head.

INFO: 7PM on October 14 at the Public Theater (425 Lafayette Street). $30, plus two drink or $12 food minimum. Click for more info.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16

THINK OF HER FONDLY

More than three decades after Sarah Brightman opened in The Phantom of the Opera, the role of rising star Christine Daae remains a touchstone for talented young sopranos. The latest leading lady to enter the Phantom’s underground lair: Meghan Picerno, who makes her Broadway debut on October 16 after winning raves as Christine in the show’s national and world tours, plus a national tour of the Phantom sequel Love Never Dies. Picerno arrives at the Majestic Theatre after a triumphant turn as Cunegonde in New York City Opera’s new production of Candide, one of the final projects directed by the late Hal Prince. Equally at home performing in operas, musicals and concerts, Picerno is an exciting addition to Broadway’s longest running show.

INFO: Open run at the Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street). Tickets start at $29.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

A DAY IN THE LIFE

Playwright/director Richard Nelson creates indelible art from seemingly mundane circumstances as his characters converse at kitchen tables in Rhinebeck, New York, eating food prepared during the show. Following a series of plays centering on the Apple and Gabriel families, The Michaels introduces yet another clan sharing a meal amid talk of art, death, family, current events and everyday life. Nelson stages his work without amplification, relying on the talent of an ensemble that includes real-life husband and wife Jay O. Sanders and Tony winner Maryann Plunkett. After an evening off-Broadway with the Michaels, you’ll swear you’ve been eavesdropping on the family next door—assuming, that is, your neighbors are as smart, funny and thoughtful as the folks created by Nelson.

INFO: Limited run through November 17 at the Public Theater (425 Lafayette Street). Tickets start at $57.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

PATSY, LORETTA, MEGAN & JESSIE

Who dreamed up the ingenious casting of Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller as Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, respectively, in a new Lifetime TV movie? Credit Neil Meron, the visionary producer who launched the trend of live televised musicals. In Patsy & Loretta, premiering October 19, Hilty and Mueller burn up the small screen as country music queens and real-life BFFs. Mueller, of course, proved her ability to channel iconic singers with her Tony-winning turn as Carole King in Beautiful. (Joe Tippett, who played Earl in Mueller’s next show, Waitress, plays Lynn’s controlling husband.) Smash and Wicked alum Hilty adds grit to her gorgeous soprano as Cline, including a rendition of the signature hit "Crazy." Oscar winner Callie Khouri (Thelma & Louise) helms this must-see musical bio.

INFO: Premieres at 8PM ET on Lifetime.

