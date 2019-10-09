A Royal Return! Aladdin Will Welcome Courtney Reed Back on Broadway for a Limited Engagement

Courtney Reed, the original leading lady of Aladdin on Broadway, will return to the role at the New Amsterdam Theatre from October 16 through October 27. Arielle Jacobs, who currently plays the role, will return on October 28. Reed recently made her West End debut as part of the closing cast of the London production of the Disney musical.



In addition to originating the role of Princess Jasmine on the Great White Way, Reed has also been seen on the Broadway stage in Mamma Mia! and In the Heights. Her screen credits include Search Party, The Affair, Submissions Only and White Collar.



Reed joins a cast led by Clinton Greenspan as Aladdin, Major Attaway as Genie, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Don Darryl Rivera as Iago, JC Montgomery as Sultan, Brian Gonzales as Babkak, Brad Weinstock as Omar and Mike Longo as Kassim.



Based on the hit Disney animated film, Aladdin features a book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and additional lyrics by Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw with music supervision by Michael Kosarin.

