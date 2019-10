Tracy Letts is back on Broadway...sort of. The Tony Award winner's new play Linda Vista is set to open at The Helen Hayes Theatre on October 10 and now we have a first look at the Broadway production. Starring Ian Barford, Linda Vista tells the story of a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral. Directed by Dexter Bullard, this is an original Steppenwolf Theatre Company production. Check out the photos below to know what to expect from this new dark comedy!

Caroline Neff as Anita, Ian Barford as Wheeler and Troy West as Michael in Linda Vista.