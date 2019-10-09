Saint Aubyn Wants You to Dance in the Aisles at Ain't Too Proud on Broadway

Joshua Morgan and Saint Aubyn in Ain't Too Proud (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Saint Aubyn is currently making audiences scream and shout with joy as Dennis Edwards in Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations on Broadway and has been with the production since its 2017 premiere at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre. With a previous Broadway credit in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Aubyn is well-versed in Motown music. "This type of music was something that I was raised on," he said to Ryan Lee Gilbert in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveatFive. "I am a very old soul. I listen to James Brown, Patti LaBelle, Otis Redding and Stevie Wonder. They're my idols, really."

Eight times a week, Aubyn can be seen doing Sergio Trujillo's Tony-winning choreography, something that he says his knees are not happy about. "Let me tell you something, it's not easy," he said. "Even though we may make it look flawless, it is not easy. My knees are always crying out to me by Thursday, but it's so liberating. The movement allows you to be free, to be powerful from within. It's not easy, but it's rewarding to do it."

One of Aubyn's stand-out moments of the show is when he takes over for David Ruffin (played by Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes) and joins The Temptations. With so many riff-offs, splits and mic-throwing happening, Aubyn says it's important to not be afraid. "I also understudy David Ruffin and I've learned to not second-guess myself," he said. "There're mic tricks and intense numbers back-to-back and whatever happens, happens. If I throw the mic up in the air and don't catch it, keep it moving. Don't stay in that moment. Don't be afraid of what may happen on stage."

With some of the biggest Motown hits as the backbone of the show, it's not surprising that audience members dance and sing along to their favorite tunes. It's so fun for Aubyn that he has to actively remind himself the show is not a concert. "By the time we get to the finale, there're some folks who are already standing and clapping and singing," he said. "We encourage it, too. Don't be afraid to live with us. We break the fourth wall often and you can connect with us. A few weeks ago, there was a woman who I could tell was enjoying it the whole show and at the finale I ad-libbed right to her because of the energy she was giving. There are moments where I have to remind myself to stay within the story, but I love those experiences. We appreciate it all so much."

Catch Aubyn in Ain't Too Proud, playing at the Imperial Theatre.

Watch the full #LiveatFive below!