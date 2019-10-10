Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play Adds Two Weeks to Broadway Run

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 10, 2019
James Cusati-Moyer & Ato Blankson-Wood in "Slave Play" on Broadway
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Jeremy O. Harris' acclaimed debut work Slave Play will remain on Broadway for a little longer. Originally announced as a limited engagement through January 5, the new play will now conclude its run at the Golden Theatre on January 19. Harris' stirring comic drama began previews on September 10 and officially opened on October 6.

Reprising their performances from the 2018 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop are Paul Alexander Nolan as Jim, Ato Blankson-Wood as Gary, James Cusati-Moyer as Dustin, Sullivan Jones as Phillip, Chalia La Tour as Teá, Irene Sofia Lucio as Patricia and Annie McNamara as Alana; they are joined by Joaquina Kalukango as Kaneisha.

Harris wrote Slave Play in his first semester of the graduate playwriting program at the Yale School of Drama, where he is currently a student. His second play, "Daddy," made its world premiere in a co-production with the New Group and the Vineyard Theatre earlier this year.

Slave Play

Jeremy O. Harris' acclaimed work transfers to Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Daveed Diggs Tapped to Play Sebastian in Live-Action Little Mermaid Film
  2. Jenn Colella & Caitlin Kinnunen to Lead Reading of Site-Specific Fun Home in NYC Funeral Home
  3. See Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty & More Step Out for Screening of Patsy & Loretta
  4. A Royal Return! Aladdin Will Welcome Courtney Reed Back on Broadway for a Limited Engagement
  5. Laura Benanti & Alex Brightman to Join Billy Crystal in His New Film Here Today

Star Files

Ato Blankson-Wood
James Cusati-Moyer
Sullivan Jones
Joaquina Kalukango
Chalia La Tour
Irene Sofia Lucio
Annie McNamara
Paul Alexander Nolan
Newsletters