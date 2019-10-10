Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play Adds Two Weeks to Broadway Run

Jeremy O. Harris' acclaimed debut work Slave Play will remain on Broadway for a little longer. Originally announced as a limited engagement through January 5, the new play will now conclude its run at the Golden Theatre on January 19. Harris' stirring comic drama began previews on September 10 and officially opened on October 6.



Reprising their performances from the 2018 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop are Paul Alexander Nolan as Jim, Ato Blankson-Wood as Gary, James Cusati-Moyer as Dustin, Sullivan Jones as Phillip, Chalia La Tour as Teá, Irene Sofia Lucio as Patricia and Annie McNamara as Alana; they are joined by Joaquina Kalukango as Kaneisha.



Harris wrote Slave Play in his first semester of the graduate playwriting program at the Yale School of Drama, where he is currently a student. His second play, "Daddy," made its world premiere in a co-production with the New Group and the Vineyard Theatre earlier this year.