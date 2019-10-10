Sponsored
The original Broadway company of "Come From Away"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Come From Away Will Open in China in 2020

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 10, 2019

Come From Away will receive its Chinese-debut staging in 2020, marking the first production of the Broadway hit to be performed in a non-English-speaking country. The China production, which will be performed in English, is slated to open at SAIC-Shanghai Culture Square on Friday, May 8, 2020 for a limited engagement, with further cities to be announced.

The Chinese production will feature the work of the musical's original creative team, including Tony-winning director Christopher Ashley, Tony-nominated choreographer Kelly Devine and music supervisor Ian Eisendrath.

Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers on September 11, 2001, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The show features a Tony-nominated book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

The Chinese production will become the sixth staging of the hit musical to open around the world.

Come From Away

When the world stopped, their stories moved us all.
