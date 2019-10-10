The Sweet Things in Life! Get a First Look at Carolee Carmello in the Hello, Dolly! Tour

Oh yes! It takes a woman to bring you the sweet things in life! Carolee Carmello joined the national tour of Hello, Dolly! on September 24 and now we have our first look at the three-time Tony nominee as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the iconic musical. Headlining this production of Hello, Dolly! marks Carmello's first time hitting the road in a traveling production in 25 years. Led by Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! reprises their work for the tour, which is currently playing The Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis. Take a peek at photographer Julieta Cervantes' gorgeous photo of Carmello at Harmonia Gardens and remember what the star said on Broadway.com's #LiveatFive: "Come out to see the show, wear your Hello, Dolly! costumes! I promise to take a picture with you at the stage door if you do that." Get those tickets!