Kevin Elyot's Early Gay Drama Coming Clean Will Return to London in 2020

King's Head Theatre's acclaimed staging of Kevin Elyot's groundbreaking 1982 play Coming Clean, which examines the breakdown of a gay couple's relationship, will return to the London stage in 2020. Adam Spreadbury-Maher will repeat his work as director of the hit production, set to run at Trafalgar Studios 2 from January 8 through February 1, with an opening night set for January 10.



Coming Clean is set in a flat in Kentish Town, north London, in 1982. Struggling writer Tony and his partner of five years, Greg, seem to have the perfect relationship. Committed and in love, they are both open to one-night stands as long as they don't impinge on the relationship. But Tony is starting to yearn for something deeper, something more like monogamy. When he finds out that Greg has been having a full-blown affair with their cleaner, Robert, their differing attitudes toward love and commitment become clear.



Written 12 years before his most famous play, My Night With Reg, Coming Clean won Elyot the Samuel Beckett Award, which is given to writers showing particular promise in the field of the performing arts.



Coming Clean will feature set design by Amanda Mascarenhas and lighting design by Nic Farman. Casting will be announced at a later date.