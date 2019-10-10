Fires in the Mirror, Starring Michael Benjamin Washington, Extends Again at Signature

Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre has announced an additional weeklong extension to the upcoming new staging of Anna Deavere Smith's solo play Fires in the Mirror. Recently extended through December 1, the production will now conclude its limited engagement on December 8 at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Saheem Ali will direct the revival, starring Michael Benjamin Washington, scheduled to begin previews on October 22 and open on November 11.



Based on real events, Fires in the Mirror follows the deaths of an African-American boy and a young Orthodox Jewish scholar in the summer of 1991, as underlying racial tensions affect the community of Crown Heights and a civil outbreak erupts. The 1992 world premiere was performed by author Smith.



Fires in the Mirror will feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede M. Ayite, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman and projection design by Hannah Wasileski.