Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Fires in the Mirror, Starring Michael Benjamin Washington, Extends Again at Signature

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 10, 2019
Michael Benjamin Washington
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre has announced an additional weeklong extension to the upcoming new staging of Anna Deavere Smith's solo play Fires in the Mirror. Recently extended through December 1, the production will now conclude its limited engagement on December 8 at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Saheem Ali will direct the revival, starring Michael Benjamin Washington, scheduled to begin previews on October 22 and open on November 11.

Based on real events, Fires in the Mirror follows the deaths of an African-American boy and a young Orthodox Jewish scholar in the summer of 1991, as underlying racial tensions affect the community of Crown Heights and a civil outbreak erupts. The 1992 world premiere was performed by author Smith.

Fires in the Mirror will feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede M. Ayite, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman and projection design by Hannah Wasileski.

 

Fires in the Mirror

Signature Theatre Company presents Anna Deavere Smith's landmark play.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Amber Riley to Make a Splash in The Little Mermaid Live!
  2. Michael Jackson Musical MJ to Open at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre in Summer 2020
  3. Bailey McCall & More Will Lead the Waitress Tour
  4. Get a First Look at Carolee Carmello in the Hello, Dolly! Tour
  5. Daveed Diggs Tapped to Play Sebastian in Live-Action Little Mermaid Film

Star Files

Michael Benjamin Washington
Newsletters