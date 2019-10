Oscar-winning actress Marisa Tomei is starring in Tennesse Williams' The Rose Tattoo. Directed by Trip Cullman, the production follows Serafina (Tomei), a widow who rekindles her desire for love, lust and life in the arms of a fiery suitor. The revival opens at the American Airlines Theatre on October 15. Take a look at the vibrant photos from the production, and see it for yourself through December 8.

Marisa Tomei as Serafina Delle Rose in The Rose Tattoo.