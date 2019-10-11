Kerry Washington to Join Meryl Streep & James Corden in Netflix Adaptation of The Prom

Kerry Washington is going to prom. The Emmy-nominated star of stage and screen has joined the company of Ryan Murphy's highly anticipated screen adaptation of the Tony-nommed musical The Prom, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



A role for Washington isn't specified, but we're going to take a big ol' guess and assume she'll be playing Mrs. Greene, mom to Alyssa, the girlfriend of central character Emma. The role was originated on Broadway by Courtenay Collins.



Washington last appeared on the Great White Way during the same season as The Prom, starring in the acclaimed play American Son, which coincidentally will debut as a Netflix film on November 1. She's earned Emmy noms for Confirmation and Scandal.



Washington joins a previously announced Prom film cast that includes Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Nicole Kidman as Angie, Awkwafina as Ms. Sheldon and Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins.



Ariana Grande has been rumored to play Alyssa Greene. A nationwide casting search is underway to fill the role of Emma.



As previously reported, the full Broadway creative team will collaborate on the screen adaptation, including composer Matthew Sklar and co-book writers Bob Martin and lyricist Chad Beguelin, along with director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw. The musical received seven 2019 Tony nominations and was named Broadway.com's 2018 Show of the Year.



