Life of Pi, Featuring Puppet Design by War Horse's Finn Caldwell, Will Transfer to London's West End

Following a celebrated premiere staging at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, the new stage adaptation of Yann Martel's bestselling 2001 fantasy adventure novel Life of Pi will move to London's West End next spring. Previews will begin on June 22, 2020 ahead of a July 9 opening night at Wyndham's Theatre.



Adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Max Webster, Life of Pi takes place after a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. There are five survivors stranded on a single lifeboat: a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a sixteen-year-old boy and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?



Crucible Theatre's Life of Pi earned acclaim for the extraordinary animal design of Finn Caldwell, who began his career in the original company of the National Theatre's War Horse, which transferred to Broadway and won five 2011 Tony Awards, including Best Play.



A screen adaptation of Life of Pi took home four Academy Awards in 2013.



Casting for the West End production of Life of Pi will be announced soon.