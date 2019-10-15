Tony Winner Roger Bart Joins West End-Bound Back to the Future Musical

Tony winner Roger Bart is set to join the musical version of Back to the Future as Dr. Emmett Brown, the role immortalized by Christopher Lloyd in the 1985 film. The previously announced tuner based on Robert Zemeckis' hit movie will make its world premiere in the U.K. next year with direction by John Rando. The musical will run from February 20 through May 17 at the Manchester Opera House in advance of a West End run, with dates and venue to come.



Bart joins a cast that includes the previously announced Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Hugh Coles as George McFly and Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson.



Fresh off of playing Hades in the recent Public Works production of Hercules, Back to the Future marks Bart's British stage debut. He was last seen on the Great White Way in Disaster!, and his other credits include Young Frankenstein, The Frogs, The Producers (for which he was nominated for a Tony Award), Triumph of Love, King David, Big River and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, for which he received a 1999 Tony Award. His TV and film credits The Stepford Wives, The Producers, Desperate Housewives, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Good Trouble and more.



Back to the Future follows Marty McFly, a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.



The musical features a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy winner Alan Silvestri (who scored many of Zemeckis' films) and Grammy winner Glen Ballard (Ghost the Musical), with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode."



Back to the Future features choreography by Chris Bailey and musical supervision/vocal arrangements by Nick Finlow, with set and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and Tim Lutkin, sound design by Gareth Owen, video design Finn Ross, illusions by Paul Kieve, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and dance arrangements by David Chase.



Take a look at this pic of Bart as Doc Brown, Christopher Lloyd and Olly Dobson as Marty McFly at the Manchester launch for the Back to the Future!

Roger Bart, Christopher Lloyd and Olly Dobson get together. (Photo: Phil Treagus)