Back to the Future Musical Sets Additional Casting for 2020 World Premiere in U.K.

More casting has been announced for the highly anticipated Back to the Future musical. The previously announced tuner based on Robert Zemeckis' hit 1985 movie will make its world premiere in the United Kingdom next year under the direction of Tony winner John Rando (Urinetown). The musical will run from February 20 through May 17 at the Manchester Opera House in advance of a West End run, with dates and venue to come.



Newly announced cast members include Rosanna Hyland (School of Rock) as Lorraine Baines, Hugh Coles (The Festival) as George McFly and Cedric Neal (Chess) as Goldie Wilson. They join the previously announced Olly Dobson (Bat Out of Hell) as Marty McFly.



Back to the Future follows McFly, a rock-'n'-roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.



The musical will have a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy winner Alan Silvestri (who scored many of Zemeckis' films) and Grammy winner Glen Ballard (Ghost the Musical), with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode."



Back to the Future will feature choreography by Chris Bailey and musical supervision/vocal arrangements by Nick Finlow, with set and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and Tim Lutkin, sound design by Gareth Owen, video design Finn Ross, illusions by Paul Kieve, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and dance arrangements by David Chase.



Additional casting is to come. Till then, watch Cedric Neal perform the rollicking new song "Gotta Start Somewhere," newly written for the musical by Silvestri and Ballard.



