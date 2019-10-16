Sponsored
Kenita R. Miller Joins Come From Away on Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 16, 2019
Kenita R. Miller
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Welcome to the Rock, Kenita R. Miller! The strong-voiced Broadway vet joined the main-stem cast of Come From Away on October 15. She takes over the role of Hannah from original cast member Q. Smith, who exited the hit musical at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on October 13.

Most recently seen on Broadway as Mama Euralie in the Tony-winning revival of Once on This Island, Miller's résumé also includes Broadway turns in Xanadu and The Color Purple and off-Broadway performances in Bella: An American Tall Tale, I'll Be Damned, Dessa Rose and Best of Both Worlds.

Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers on September 11, 2001, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The show features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, direction by 2017 Tony winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by two-time Tony nominee Kelly Devine and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath.

Come From Away

When the world stopped, their stories moved us all.
