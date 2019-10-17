The Sound Inside, Starring Mary-Louise Parker, Opens on Broadway

The Sound Inside, a new play by Pulitzer finalist Adam Rapp, officially opens on October 17 at Studio 54. Tony-winning actress Mary-Louise Parker stars in the production, directed by Tony winner David Cromer, which began previews on September 14. Will Hochman (Dead Poets Society) also stars.



The Sound Inside follows Bella Baird (Parker), an accomplished professor at an Ivy League university who prizes her solitude. But when she faces a challenge she cannot tackle alone, she allies herself with a brilliant and mysterious student, Christopher (Hochman).



Most recently seen on Broadway in Heisenberg, Parker won a Tony Award for Proof and an Emmy Award for Angels in America. Her Broadway credits also include Tony-nominated turns in Prelude to a Kiss and Reckless as well as roles in The Snow Geese, Hedda Gabler and Bus Stop.



Rapp is a Pulitzer finalist for Red Light Winter, a play which also earned him an Obie Award as well as Outer Critics Circle and Lortel nominations. His other works include The Purple Lights of Joppa Illinois, Wolf in the River and The Metal Children. The Sound Inside marks his Broadway debut.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Parker and Hochman delivering a searing Broadway-debut work by a celebrated playwright.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.