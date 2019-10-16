Casting Announced for MSG's New Family Holiday Show 'Twas the Night Before…

Cirque du Soleil and The Madison Square Garden Company have announced full casting for the all-new, holiday-themed family theatrical production 'Twas the Night Before…, set to debut in Chicago and New York City this winter. The previously announced world premiere production will play The Chicago Theatre from November 29 through December 8 ahead of an engagement at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden from December 12-29.



The cast will include Tuedon Ariri, Katharine Arnold, Rosie Axon, Adam Jukes, Louis Chen, Peter Lin, Tim Wang, Alexandar Yu, Michele Clark, Nicole Faubert, Guillaume Paquin, Quentin Greco, Jacob Gregorie, Chauncey Kroner, Timothé Vincent, Jinge Wang, Evan Tomlinson Weintraub, José Ignacio Flores Lopez, Alexis Vigneault, Lyndsay Marie Farias, Kalila Hermant, Samuel Moore, Diana Schoenfield, Paul Ross and Bianca Vallar.



The newly announced creative team includes stage director James Hadley, writer/composer Jean-Phi Goncalves, choreographer Vinh Nguyen Kinjaz and acrobatic choreographer/performance designer Edesia Moreno, with creative director Manuel Bissonnette, set designer/art director Manuel Bissonnette, costume designer James Lavoie, lighting designer Nicolas Brion and sound designer Ben Scheff.



'Twas the Night Before… is a new spin on a beloved Christmas classic as only Cirque du Soleil can imagine. The acrobatic spectacle teaches audiences about the joy of sharing and friendship.



'Twas the Night Before… is the 49th original production of Cirque du Soleil, part of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. Among the troupe's past productions is the original musical Cirque du Soleil Paramour, which made its world premiere at Broadway's Lyric Theatre in 2016.