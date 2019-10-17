See Chris McCarrell & the Cast of Broadway's The Lightning Thief Take Their Opening Night Curtain Call

After celebrated off-Broadway and touring engagements, The Lightning Thief has made it to the Great White Way! Based off of Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy novel, the show officially opened at Broadway's Longacre Theatre on October 16. Stars Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes, Jorrel Javier and the rest of the company took their curtain call, and Broadway.com was on hand to memorialize the big night. Take a look at the photos, and then see The Lightning Thief at the Longacre Theatre through January 5, 2020.

Kristin Stokes is all smiles for her opening night bow.

The Lightning Thief's James Hayden Rodriguez and scribe Joe Tracz embrace.

The Lightning Thief's Jorrel Javier takes in the crowd's applause.