Odds & Ends: Nine Albums of the Late Michael Friedman's Work to Be Released by Ghostlight Records & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Nine Michael Friedman Albums to Be Released by Ghostlight Records

The Civilians and Ghostlight Records have announced The Michael Friedman Collection, a series of nine albums comprising the work of the late songwriter Michael Friedman, who died in September 2017 at age 41. The first three albums of the collection—The Great Immensity, The Abominables and This Beautiful City—will be available for streaming and download on October 18. In addition to the aforementioned musicals, Friedman is remembered in Broadway circles as composer-lyricist of the fan-favorite musical Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, which arrived on Broadway in 2010. His credits also include the acclaimed musical The Fortress of Solitude and a number of collaborations with the Civilians, including Gone Missing and Pretty Filthy. For more information on The Michael Friedman Collection, click here.



Alice Ripley, Tituss Burgess & More to Sing Out at Living for Today Benefit Concert

A talented lineup of stars will come together this weekend to perform at the 12th annual concert Living for Today: "Put on a Happy Face." The benefit for Gilana's Fund, directed by David Alpert and music-directed by Jason Wetzel, will be held at Joe's Pub on October 20 at 7:00pm. Stars slated to take part include Tony winner Alice Ripley, Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess, Paige Davis, Eric Anderson, Bonnie Milligan, Nic Rouleau, Taylor Iman Jones, Eric William Morris, Jelani Remy, Phoenix Best, Cathy Ang, Jillian Jameson and Paige Sommerer. Gilana's Fund provides funding for educational programming promoting acceptance and understanding of our communities, each other and ourselves. The annual concert series, which serves as a platform to announce the annual recipients of Gilana's Fund, was created in 2008 just a year after the loss of Gilana Alpert at the age of 26, by her brother David, a director in NYC, and has since helped raise nearly $100,000.



Violet Alum Emerson Steele to Play Vivienne in NYU's Legally Blonde

Emerson Steele, the breakout star who played the younger version of Sutton Foster's title character in Violet on Broadway, will take to the stage of NYU's Skirball Center next month in Tisch New Theatre's production of Legally Blonde: The Musical. Steele will portray the fiery Vivienne in the production, directed by Micaela Brinsley, scheduled to play four performances from November 1-3. In addition to her Theatre World Award-winning turn in Violet, Steele was seen at Lincoln Center as Mary Phagan in Manhattan Concert Productions' acclaimed staging of Parade. Joining her in Tisch's Legally Blonde will be Giulia Marolda as Elle Woods, Nicholas Salem as Emmett, Naima Alakham as Paulette, Stevie LeWarne as Warner, Viv Helvajian as Brooke and Jack Siebert as Professor Callahan.



Nicole Scherzinger to Perform Solo Concerts at Roxy Hotel in NYC

Strong-voiced star Nicole Scherzinger has announced a pair of solo shows set to take place later this month in NYC. The concerts are scheduled for October 30 and 31 at Django, located in the Roxy Hotel in Tribeca. Scherzinger is known for her Grammy-nominated work as lead singer of Pussycat Dolls; she was Olivier-nominated her turn as Grizabella in the cheered revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats. Scherzinger's new concert will feature musical-theater tunes as well as some recognizable classics with a new twist. This will mark her first solo performance in New York City in 10 years.



Amber Gray, Michael R. Jackson Set for MCC's Let's Talk Series

Off-Broadway's MCC Theater has announced the next panel discussion as part of its Let’s Talk series, "About the Journey—a Conversation Exploring the Unique Stories Behind the Musicals of Today," scheduled for October 19 at 5:15pm at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. The conversation will feature Wrong Man creator Ross Golan, who will be joined by Tony nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown), Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop) and Grace McLean (In the Green). The event will be moderated by storyteller-activist Ianne Fields Stewart. For more information, click here.