Betrayal's Charlie Cox on Being in a 'Broadway Throuple' with Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston

Charlie Cox in Betrayal (Photo: Marc Brenner)

Charlie Cox is making his Broadway debut alongside Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton in the latest revival of Harold Pinter's Betrayal. The Jamie Lloyd-directed production quickly transferred to Broadway's Jacobs Theatre from the West End with the U.K. cast. In honor of the limited-run show being half over, Cox stopped by Broadway.com's #LiveatFive to talk about Marvel fans, drinking too much water during the 90-minute play and more. "It's still pretty overwhelming," he said to Paul Wontorek. "I'm still pinching myself, actually. It feels like it's been a decade and a weekend at the same time. It's gone by very quickly and slowly at the same time. [The show] was never supposed to transfer; that was never part of the plan."

Having started rehearsals for Betrayal in February for its London run, Cox has spent almost a full year with his co-stars in two different countries. "They are now dear friends of mine," he said. "Anyone who's seen the play knows it's so intimate and that the subject matter is very delicate but also funny and painful and emotion. Thankfully, we all get along really well. Zawe [Ashton] actually calls us a Broadway throuple."

Cox is arguably most known for playing the titular role in Netflix's Daredevil series, and now he's sharing the stage with another member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Hiddleston's turn as Loki. "A lot of people have told me they booked tickets with absolutely no knowledge about the play because of the three of us," he said. "I think they've been surprised by how moved they were by it. One lady came up to me after the play, and I think she was joking but she didn't have an air of humor, saying, 'I want to make sure I understand. Daredevil is sleeping with Loki's wife?' and I laughed and just nodded. If that works for them, then why not?"

As much as Cox loves Broadway, there's no chance he'll ever be seen in a musical. "I would love to do a musical, but I am tone deaf," he said. "In drama school, I had to describe my singing background and I said that I was tone deaf. My teacher said that most people think they are and aren't, but after I said she's like, 'You might be.' But being in New York on Broadway is the best. Me, Tom and Zawe, literally each night walk on being like, 'Broadway, baby!' We feel like we've tricked our way in."

See Cox in Betrayal, playing at the Jacob's Theatre.

