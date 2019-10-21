Mike Birbiglia's Broadway Solo Comedy The New One to Appear on Netflix

Following an acclaimed 2018 Broadway run, Mike Birbiglia's latest solo work The New One will debut on the small screen this fall as a Netflix comedy special. The TV program, which is being made from a performance of the show that was filmed live at the Cort Theatre, will launch globally on November 26.



Birbiglia is a comedian, storyteller, director and actor who has performed in front of audiences worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall. In addition to The New One, his most recent stage shows, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend and Thank God for Jokes, were filmed for Netflix. Birbiglia also wrote, directed and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don't Think Twice. In 2017, he was honored with the Kurt Vonnegut Award for humor.



In advance of the Netflix release, Birbiglia will perform The New One at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles from October 23 through November 24. The L.A. run will be the last time Birbiglia will perform the production for a live audience.



The New One is written by Birbiglia with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein; the play began its life at off-Broadway's Cherry Lane Theatre in 2018.