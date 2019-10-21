Sponsored
Krystal Joy Brown to Join Broadway's Hamilton as Eliza

by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 21, 2019
Krystal Joy Brown is headed into the Broadway production of Hamilton. The strong-voiced stage veteran will take over the leading role of Eliza in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical beginning on December 10. She will replace Denée Benton, who will play her final performance at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on December 8.

Brown has previously appeared on Broadway in Big Fish, Motown The Musical and Leap of Faith. She was seen off-Broadway in Falling for Eve.

The current Hamilton cast also includes Austin Scott as Alexander Hamilton, Nicholas Christopher as George Washington, Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Euan Morton as King George.

Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Miranda, Hamilton is directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, with musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

