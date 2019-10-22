David Byrne's American Utopia Receives Original Cast Album

Get ready to rock out to the music of David Byrne on repeat. The acclaimed singer-songwriter's theatrical concert American Utopia has been preserved as an original cast recording, Nonesuch Records announced today. The album is available now via streaming services; a two-CD version will be released on November 22.



In American Utopia, Byrne shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe. The show was created with choreographer Annie-B Parson and production consultant Alex Timbers: his collaborators on the off-Broadway hit Here Lies Love.



American Utopia began as an album that Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach #1 on the album chart and was also his first to reach the top five on the Billboard 200 chart. The concert, which includes songs from American Utopia, along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27 countries over nine months in 2018.



The Broadway run of American Utopia will continue at the Hudson Theatre for a limited run through January 19, 2020.