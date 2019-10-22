Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tickets Are Now on Sale for Dracula & Frankenstein in Rep at Classic Stage Company

Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 22, 2019
Sarna Lapine will direct "Dracula"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Tickets are now on sale for Classic Stage Company's upcoming repertory stagings of Bram Stoker's Dracula and Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. Dracula will begin previews on January 14; Frankenstein will start performances on January 30. Both plays are scheduled to open on February 17.

Dracula, directed by Sarna Lapine, will feature a new adaptation by Kate Hamill, who will also appear in the cast as Renfield. Frankenstein, to be directed by Timothy Douglas, will receive an adaptation by Tristan Bernays.

CSC has scheduled six-show weekends, allowing audiences to see both plays in one day. Both productions will play in repertory through March 8.

Dracula

Classic Stage Company presents Kate Hamill's take on Bram Stoker's drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Matt Doyle, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Fitzgerald & More Join Gender-Bent Revival of Company
  2. The Who's Tommy Will Return to Broadway in 2021
  3. Disney’s Aladdin Will Launch a Newly-Configured Tour in Fall 2021
  4. Seeing Elphaba Fly Shook Her Spirit as a Kid; Now, Hannah Corneau Plays Wicked's Green Girl Nightly
  5. Tickets Are Now on Sale for Company Starring Katrina Lenk & Patti LuPone
Newsletters