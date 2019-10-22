Tickets Are Now on Sale for Dracula & Frankenstein in Rep at Classic Stage Company

Tickets are now on sale for Classic Stage Company's upcoming repertory stagings of Bram Stoker's Dracula and Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. Dracula will begin previews on January 14; Frankenstein will start performances on January 30. Both plays are scheduled to open on February 17.



Dracula, directed by Sarna Lapine, will feature a new adaptation by Kate Hamill, who will also appear in the cast as Renfield. Frankenstein, to be directed by Timothy Douglas, will receive an adaptation by Tristan Bernays.



CSC has scheduled six-show weekends, allowing audiences to see both plays in one day. Both productions will play in repertory through March 8.