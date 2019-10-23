Ashley Blanchet, Christopher Sieber, Dee Hoty Set for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at Paper Mill

Full casting is here for Paper Mill Playhouse's upcoming wintertime staging of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. Paper Mill's Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee will direct the previously announced production, featuring choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter and music direction by Michael Borth, scheduled to run from November 20 through December 29 at the Millburn, NJ theater.



The cast will be led by Ashley Blanchet (Frozen) in the title role, with two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber (Company, The Prom) as Sebastian, three-time Tony nominee Dee Hoty (Bright Star) as Madame, Billy Harrigan Tighe (Pippin) as Topher, Donna English (Lend Me a Tenor) as Marie, Rose Hemingway (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Gabrielle, Andrew Kober (Beautiful) as Jean-Michel, Angel Lin (Once) as Charlotte and Michael Wayne Wordly (Miss Saigon) as Lord Pinkleton.



Rounding out the cast will be John Barsoian, Kelly Berman, Antonio Beverly, Erin Burniston, Monica Cioffi, Taeler Cyrus, Richard Gatta, Ricky Loftus George, Christopher M. Howard, Derek Luscutoff, Kate Marilley, John Peterson, Dave Schoonover, Cynthia Thorne, Leslie Blake Walker, Isabella Ward, CorBen Williams and Minami Yusui.



Featuring a Tony-nominated revised book of Douglas Carter Beane, the musical showcases Rodgers and Hammerstein's beloved tunes "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible" and "Ten Minutes Ago," as well as some new characters and surprising twists.



The production will feature the Tony-winning costume design of William Ivey Long, with costume coordination by Tom Beall, scenic design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Charlie Morrison and sound design by Matt Kraus.