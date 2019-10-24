Stephanie J. Block to Play Cabaret Engagement at Café Carlyle in 2020

Stephanie J. Block, the beloved Broadway star who took home her first Tony Award this spring, is among the slate of performers scheduled to play cabaret engagements at New York City's Café Carlyle in 2020. This will mark Block's first run with the Upper East Side cabaret hot spot.



Block, whose Carlyle engagement will run from February 11-15, triumphed at this year's Tony Awards as Best Leading Actress in a Musical for portraying the title star in The Cher Show. Her main-stem credits also include Tony-nominated performances in Falsettos and The Mystery of Edwin Drood and noted turns in Wicked, The Boy from Oz, 9 to 5, Anything Goes and The Pirate Queen. Block's past concert work includes a celebrated Live from Lincoln Center event, which aired on PBS.



Joining Block among the performers set to make their Carlyle debuts in 2020 are Belinda Carlisle (June 1-13) and Fran Drescher (June 16-20).



Past residents slated to play return engagements include Hamilton Leithauser (January 14-18), Isaac Mizrahi (January 21-February 8), Grammy nominee Joan Osborne (February 25-March 7), Tony winner Betty Buckley (March 10-21) and John Pizzarelli (May 5-16).