Go Inside the Bloody Good Opening Night of Off-Broadway's Scotland, PA

The drive-thru is open and so is Scotland, PA! The musical opened on October 23 at the Laura Pels Theatre and is based on the 2001 cult film of the same name, which is a retelling of Shakespeare's Macbeth. With original music by Adam Gwon, a book by Michael Mitnick and direction by Lonny Price, the new work tells the story of Mac and Pat and how far they'll go to get what they want. Starring Ryan McCartan, Taylor Iman Jones and Jay Armstrong Johnson, this dark comedic re-telling of Shakespeare's Scottish play is a must-see. Check out the photos below of the cast and creative team celebrating opening night, and be sure to book your own visit to this Pennsylvania town.

Congratulations, Scotland, PA!