Is This a Room Extends Two Weeks at Vineyard Theatre

Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre has announced a two-week extension to the company's production of Is This a Room, a new drama written and directed by Tina Satter. Originally announced to run through November 10, the new play will now conclude its limited engagement on November 24.



Set on June 3, 2017, the play follows a 25-year-old former Air Force linguist named Reality Winner, who is surprised at her home by the FBI, interrogated and then charged with leaking evidence of Russian interference in U.S elections. She remains in jail with a record-breaking sentence.



The cast includes Emily C. Davis as Reality Winner, Pete Simpson as Agent Garrick, Becca Blackwell as Unknown Male and TL Thompson as Agent Taylor.



Is This a Room features scenic design by Parker Lutz, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Thomas Dunn, music/sound design by Sanae Yamada and puppetry design by Amanda Villalobos.