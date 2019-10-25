Sponsored
For Colored Girls Receives Third Extension at Public Theater

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 25, 2019
Jayme Lawson & Adrienne C. Moore in "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Off-Broadway's Public Theater has announced a third extension to its new staging of the late Ntozake Shange's groundbreaking work For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf. The production will now conclude its limited engagement on December 8.

For Colored Girls returns to the Public for the first time since it premiered in 1976, before its breakthrough run on Broadway. Shange's form-changing work tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song and movement. Each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism.

The cast includes Sasha Allen, Celia Chevalier, Danaya Esperanza, Jayme Lawson, Adrienne C. Moore, Okwui Okpokwasili and Alexandria Wailes.

Leah C. Gardiner is at the helm of the production, which features choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown, scenic design by Myung Hee Cho, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Megumi Katayama and original composition by Martha Redbone.

For Colored Girls began previews on October 8 and officially opened on October 22.

