Kathleen Marshall Is Developing a Musical Adaptation of The Scarlet Letter with a Modern Spin

by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 28, 2019
Kathleen Marshall
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The Scarlet Letter is being looked at with a fresh set of eyes for a new musical adaptation. Meg Fofonoff of Art Lab has announced the development of "shAme," a unique tuner adapted from Nathaniel Hawthorne's iconic novel, approached from a modern-day perspective. Three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall has been selected as the musical's director.

Penned by film composer Mark Governor (Notes From Underground), the sung-through musical will follow Hawthorne's classic tale of Hester Pryne and the aftermath of her public punishment for sin; although "shAme" will remain true to the time and Puritanical New England setting of The Scarlet Letter, the design, staging, contemporary score and diverse cast will connect the story to current times and the resonance of the "Me Too" movement. Governor's score is expected to draw from an eclectic mix of contemporary music styles including rock, pop, folk, roots and soul.

Hawthorne's novel The Scarlet Letter was first published in 1850; it has since spawned numerous film, television and stage play adaptations.

Further information on the development of "shAme" will be announced at a later date.

