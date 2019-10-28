We'll Still Love You Tomorrow, Beautiful! Go Inside the Final Performance of the Carole King Musical

The earth moved under our feet on October 27 when Beautiful: The Carole King Musical played its final performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. After almost six years and over 2418 performances, the Carole King bio-musical took its final bow with original star like Jarrod Spector, who was Tony-nominated for his turn as Barry Mann, and returning favorites like Chilina Kennedy, flocked to the stage one last time. Check out photos below of the show's final stars Sarah Bockel and Cory Jeacoma took their bows and more.