We'll Still Love You Tomorrow, Beautiful! Go Inside the Final Performance of the Carole King Musical

by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 28, 2019
"Beautiful" star Sarah Bockel
(Photos: Jenny Anderson)

The earth moved under our feet on October 27 when Beautiful: The Carole King Musical played its final performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. After almost six years and over 2418 performances, the Carole King bio-musical took its final bow with original star like Jarrod Spector, who was Tony-nominated for his turn as Barry Mann, and returning favorites like Chilina Kennedy, flocked to the stage one last time. Check out photos below of the show's final stars Sarah Bockel and Cory Jeacoma took their bows and more. 

Jacob Heimer and Jessica Keenan Wynn played Beautiful final Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.
Broadway's final Carole King Sarah Bockel gets with longtime star Chilina Kennedy.
Congratulations, Beautiful, on a spectacular Broadway run!

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
