Sarah Bockel & Cory Jeacoma to Join Broadway's Beautiful as Carole King & Gerry Goffin

News
by Ryan Gilbert • Aug 26, 2019
Sarah Bockel as Carole King & Cory Jeacoma as Gerry Goffin in "Beautiful"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Sarah Bockel, the talented former Broadway and tour star of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, has signed on to reprise her cheered turn in the title role on the Great White Way beginning on September 5. She'll be joined by Cory Jeacoma (Jersey Boys), who'll be making his Broadway debut as Gerry Goffin. Bockel will replace Vanessa Carlton, who will play her final performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on September 1, and Jeacoma will step in for Evan Todd, who will take his final bow on August 28.

Bockel and Jeacoma join a principal Broadway cast that includes Jessica Keenan Wynn as Cynthia Weil, Jacob Heimer as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner and Liz Larsen as Genie Klein.

With a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince and musical supervision by Jason Howland, Beautiful features an array of songs from the catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

As previously announcedBeautiful will conclude its Broadway run on October 27.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
