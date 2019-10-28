Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo! Get a Fantasy Sneak Peek of Idina Menzel, Billy Porter & Camila Cabello in the New Cinderella Movie Musical

Cinderella stories are always in vogue and the appetite for audiences to see the actual story of Cinderella seems hotter than ever. For over two hundred years the story of a downtrodden girl who finds her prince at the ball has been seen on stages around the world; most recently, Broadway played host to the Rodgers and Hammerstein adaptation from 2013 to 2015 and Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced his own version, likely to premiere in 2020. And that’s without mentioning the countless movies. Here, Broadway.com illustrator Ryan Casey pays tribute to the latest Cinderella to hit our news feed, an original modern movie musical which will star singer/songwriter Camila Cabello opposite two of our favorite Tony Award winners: Idina Menzel (Frozen, Wicked) returning to her witchy ways as the evil stepmother and recent Emmy winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, Pose) as the fairy godmother of our fantasies. The shoe fits for both of these super-talents to nail these iconic roles. The only bad side is the we have to wait until 2021 to cheer them on!