Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Andrew Lloyd Webber Developing Reworked Cinderella Musical
News
by Eric King • Sep 13, 2018
Andrew Lloyd Webber
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Recent EGOT-er Andrew Lloyd Webber is currently developing a modern retelling of Cinderella. The Tony-winning composer behind Evita, Sunset Boulevard and The Phantom of the Opera, among others, will score the musical, collaborating with Everybody's Talking About Jamie librettist Tom MacRae as well as writer and Call the Midwife actress Emerald Fennell.

The new musical retelling will update the Cinderella fairy tale to feature a "modern heroine"; Lloyd Webber expects to have his score completed by the end of 2018.

"They have remade Cinderella into a completely modern, feisty girl," Lloyd Webber told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. "Every piece of the story is followed, but it will be turned around so it's not at all what you expect it to be. It just turns the whole thing around on itself." The legendary composer also said he wouldn't rule out releasing the musical on TV or a streaming platform, as opposed to on stage.

It's been an exciting week for the composer as, on September 9, he, Tim Rice and John Legend won a Creative Arts Emmy for producing the musical TV broadcast Jesus Christ Superstar Live! on NBC. This win completed all three of their EGOT award collections: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony. Lloyd Webber will have to fit in creating the new musical alongside work on his Cats movie musical, which begins filming in November.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Celebrate the Season with the 2018 Broadway.com Fall Theater Preview
  2. Nathan Lane & Andrea Martin to Star in Taylor Mac's Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus on Broadway
  3. Ahrens & Flaherty's Little Dancer Changes Title to Marie
  4. Tatiana Maslany to Join Bryan Cranston in Network on Broadway
  5. Ruth Wilson, Jayne Houdyshell & More Join Glenda Jackson for King Lear

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen Dear Evan Hansen My Fair Lady All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters