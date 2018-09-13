Andrew Lloyd Webber Developing Reworked Cinderella Musical

Recent EGOT-er Andrew Lloyd Webber is currently developing a modern retelling of Cinderella. The Tony-winning composer behind Evita, Sunset Boulevard and The Phantom of the Opera, among others, will score the musical, collaborating with Everybody's Talking About Jamie librettist Tom MacRae as well as writer and Call the Midwife actress Emerald Fennell.

The new musical retelling will update the Cinderella fairy tale to feature a "modern heroine"; Lloyd Webber expects to have his score completed by the end of 2018.

"They have remade Cinderella into a completely modern, feisty girl," Lloyd Webber told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. "Every piece of the story is followed, but it will be turned around so it's not at all what you expect it to be. It just turns the whole thing around on itself." The legendary composer also said he wouldn't rule out releasing the musical on TV or a streaming platform, as opposed to on stage.

It's been an exciting week for the composer as, on September 9, he, Tim Rice and John Legend won a Creative Arts Emmy for producing the musical TV broadcast Jesus Christ Superstar Live! on NBC. This win completed all three of their EGOT award collections: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony. Lloyd Webber will have to fit in creating the new musical alongside work on his Cats movie musical, which begins filming in November.