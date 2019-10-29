Stephen Schwartz to Write Score for Bill Condon's Christmas Carol Musical Film Marley

Tony-nominated Wicked songwriter Stephen Schwartz has signed on as composer-lyricist of the new Disney movie Marley, a musical remake of A Christmas Carol. Bill Condon will write and direct the film, which is currently in the development stage, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Marley will reinvent the story of A Christmas Carol by telling it from the perspective of Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge's deceased business partner. Scrooge, of course, is a cold-hearted man who is paid visits from the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, who offer him the opportunity to rethink his ways. Marley informs Scrooge of the visits.



Schwartz has accrued a number of big-screen credits, winning Academy Awards for his scores to Pocahontas and The Prince of Egypt and earning Oscar nods for The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted. He has been Tony-nominated for his scores to Pippin, Godspell, Working, Rags and Wicked.



Condon won an Academy Award for his screenplay to Gods and Monsters and was Oscar-nominated for penning the film adaptation of Chicago. His made his Broadway debut adapting and directing a 2014 Side Show revival.



Further details on Marley are forthcoming.