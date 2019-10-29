Wicked Stars Hannah Corneau and Ginna Claire Mason Wear Their Green and Glitter as a 'Badge of Honor'

It's a thrillifying week in Oz for Wicked on Broadway. Not only will the show celebrate its 16th anniversary on October 30, but it became the fifth longest-running musical in Broadway history on October 28, surpassing the original production of Les Misérables. In honor of the swankafied events, the musical's current stars Hannah Corneau and Ginna Claire Mason stopped by Broadway.com's #LiveatFive to chat with Paul Wontorek about playing the leading ladies, what they love about Elphaba and Glinda and more.

Ginna Claire Mason in Wicked (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Mason, who has a long Wicked history having led the national tour after being a Broadway standby, is happy she's able to bring a new flair to Glinda the good while still staying true to the character Kristin Chenoweth originally created on Broadway. "I think one of the reasons why the show has run as long as it has is because they do such a good job casting people they trust," she said. "We maintain the original integrity and direction of the show, but they also allow us to bring ourselves to the parts."

Hannah Corneau in Wicked (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Corneau, on the other hand, is the first person since 2013 to play Elphaba with no prior experience with the production. "It's an honor," she said. "It was a huge learning experience and an immense honor to be here. To find out the news that it's the fifth longest-running show, and I'm Elphaba at the time, is crazy. It's certainly intimidating, but inspiring at the same time. There's a responsibility, but it's such an inspiring task. Being able to bring myself to Elphaba every single night feels epic in so many ways."

The upcoming anniversary has the duo reminiscing about their first time experiencing the show with the original Broadway cast, which also inspired their celebration outfit choices. "Hannah and I have decided to announce this very important detail," Mason said. "We both bought original merchandise when we first saw the show and we're going to wear them on Wednesday for the anniversary." Corneau chimmed in saying, "It's Fruit of the Loom, foolproof."

Not only has their love for the musical followed them throughout their lives, but now that Corneau and Mason are in the show their characters follow them everywhere. Mason may not get greenified nightly, but Glinda's sparkle is just as stubborn. "I'll find glitter on my pillow or even my husband's cheek," she said. "I like to put glitter on dressing room visitors with a warning that you'll still find it in your hair or on your face in a week." For Corneau, she's rarely not sporting a bit of Elphaba. "I try to really thoroughly get the green off," she said. "It's always in the ears, though. It definitely stays with you. It's a badge of honor."

Watch the full #LiveatFive episode below!