Al Roker Returns to Broadway as Old Joe in Waitress

Al Roker begins his second shift in the Broadway musical Waitress on November 1. The beloved weather forecaster and journalist will play Old Joe in the hit show at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre for a limited run through November 24.



When Roker first played Old Joe a year ago, it marked his first official Broadway gig. He previously appeared as a one-night mystery guest during the 2003 special theatrical event The Play What I Wrote. Currently serving as the weather anchor on NBC's Today, Roker also appears occasionally as a co-anchor on NBC Nightly News.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.