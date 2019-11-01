Beverley Knight to Star in World Premiere Drifters Jukebox Musical in London's West End

Acclaimed music star and Olivier-nominated actress Beverley Knight has signed on to portray Faye Treadwell, legendary manager of The Drifters, in a new musical about the iconic group, set to open in the U.K. next fall. The new musical, titled The Drifters Girl, will make its world premiere at Newcastle Theatre Royal from September 5-19, 2020 before transferring to the West End's Garrick Theatre starting on October 1.



With a book by Ed Curtis and direction by Jonathan Church, The Drifters Girl charts the trailblazing efforts of the world's first African-American female music manager, Faye Treadwell, and how she refused to ever give up on the group she loved. The musical will feature hit songs originally performed by The Drifters, including "Save the Last Dance for Me," "Under the Boardwalk," "Kissin' in the Back Row of the Movies," "Stand by Me," "Come on Over to My Place" and "Saturday Night at the Movies."



Knight, known as the Queen of British Soul, has enjoyed several top 10 albums, including the platinum-selling Voice: The Best Of Beverley Knight. Her London stage roles include Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard, Grizabella in Cats, Emmeline Pankhurst in Sylvia and an Olivier-nominated turn as Felicia Farrell in Memphis.



The Drifters Girl will feature choreography by Karen Bruce, music supervision/orchestrations by Chris Egan, scenic design by Anthony Ward and lighting design by Ben Cracknell. The musical is produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian.



Further casting and full creative team will be announced at a later date.