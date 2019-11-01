Curtains to Make West End Premiere with Jason Manford as Lieutenant Frank Cioffi

The 2007 Tony-nominated musical comedy Curtains will arrive in London's West End for the first time this winter. Director Paul Foster's celebrated U.K. touring production will transfer to Wyndham's Theatre for 38 performances from December 13, 2019 through January 11, 2020. Award-winning comedian, broadcaster and actor Jason Manford will reprise his touring turn in the central role of Lieutenant Frank Cioffi.



This will mark the West End premiere of the Tony-nominated musical, which first premiered on Broadway in 2007 and ran until June 2008. That production was nominated for eight Tony Awards, with David Hyde Pierce winning for his turn as Lieutenant Cioffi.



Conceived by Peter Stone and featuring a book by Rupert Holmes, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Curtains centers on the mystery behind Jessica Cranshaw, star of the new Broadway-bound musical "Robbin Hood," who was murdered on stage on opening night. The company calls in the local detective Frank Cioffi, who just happens to be a huge musical-theater fan. With a nose for crime and an ear for music, Frank has his work cut out trying to find the killer whilst giving the show a lifeline.



Joining Manford in the cast will be Emma Caffrey as Bambi Bernet, Adam Rhys-Charles as Daryl Grady, Martin Callaghan as Oscar Shapiro, Minal Patel as Johnny Harmon and Mark Sangster as Sidney Bernstein. The ensemble will include J.R. Ballantyne, Kathryn Barnes, Pamela Blair, Charlie Johnson, Robin Kent, Thomas-Lee Kid, Ben Mundy, Gleanne Purcell Brown, Samuel John-Humphreys and Nia Jermin.



The creative team includes choreographer Alistair David, music supervisor/arranger Sarah Travis, scenic designer David Woodhead, costume designer Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Tim Mitchell and sound designer Tom Marshall.

