Idina Menzel to Headline CBS Adoption & Foster Care Special A Home for the Holidays

Tony winner Idina Menzel will put a spotlight on adoption and foster care this holiday season as host of the TV special A Home for the Holidays. The event will be broadcast on CBS and CBS All Access on December 22 at 9:00pm ET.



Menzel will introduce a number of stories during the special, now in its 21st year, and perform songs from her new album, Christmas: A Season of Love. The special will include additional performances by Adam Lambert, NE-YO and Kelly Rowland, who will also show their support for for adoptive parents, social workers and former foster children.



Just ahead of the CBS special, Menzel will lend her talents to a December 11 Carnegie Hall concert celebrating her new album's release.