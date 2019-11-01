Odds & Ends: Les Misérables Staged Concert to Be Broadcast in Cinemas Live from London & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Les Misérables Staged Concert to Be Broadcast in Cinemas Live from London

The celebrated stage concert production of Les Misérables, currently playing the West End's Gielgud Theatre, will be broadcast live in cinemas across the U.S., U.K. and Ireland on December 2. Leading the cast of the production are Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Michael Ball as Javert, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine and Matt Lucas as Thénardier, who perform the musical's iconic songs including "I Dreamed a Dream," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "On My Own" and many more. For information on cinema locations, click here.



Adam Jacobs, Original Star of Aladdin, to Play Solo Concert in L.A.

Adam Jacobs, the strong-voiced Broadway star who originated the title role in Aladdin, will lend his voice to a solo concert next month in Los Angeles. The evening, titled Adam Jacobs: "Behind the Curtain", will be held at Feinstein's at Vitello's on November 22 at 8:00pm; the concert will be filmed live for BroadwayHD. Jacobs' concert will feature him singing from his debut CD, "Right Where I Belong," as well as pop and rock songs that take the audience backstage and behind the curtain on his journey from awkward teen to Disney prince to Hollywood leading man. In addition to his standout turn in Aladdin, Jacobs has appeared on Broadway in Les Misérables and The Lion King and on-screen in Chicago Med and Four Kinds of Love.



Chinese Staging of Constellations to Appear at Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival

A new Chinese production of Constellations, a two-person drama by Nick Payne which was seen in a starry Broadway staging in 2015, will receive a weekend-long mounting from January 9-12, 2020 as part of the Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival. Co-presented with off-Broadway's La MaMa, where the play will appear, the award-winning production from director Wang Chong and Théâtre du Rêve Expérimental adds live video and a live hamster to the work, resulting in a unique experience that is contemporary, complex and intimate. The production will be performed with Chinese with English supertitles. For a look at the Public's full 2020 Under the Radar lineup, click here.



Virginia's Signature Announces Staging of Mamma Mia! at D.C.'s New Venue The Anthem

In the summer of 2020, Arlington, VA's Signature Theatre will head to DC's hot new venue The Anthem for an all-new production of the Tony-nominated musical Mamma Mia! Featuring direction by Eric Schaeffer and choreography by Matthew Gardiner, the new production will run from June 25 through July 5, 2020 at the hot new theater located in District Wharf. Set to the soundtrack of ABBA's greatest songs, including "Dancing Queen," "S.O.S." "Super Trouper," "The Winner Takes It All" and more, Mamma Mia is a global phenomenon which has spawned two motion picture adaptations since debuting on Broadway.