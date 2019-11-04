Tom Hiddleston, Maggie Smith Shortlisted for 2019 Evening Standard Awards; Downstate Leads with 4 Nods

The shortlist of nominees for the 2019 Evening Standard Awards have been announced, and Broadway favorites like Dame Maggie Smith (A German Life), Tom Hiddleston (Betrayal) and K. Todd Freeman (Downstate) are in the running with individual nominations. Bruce Norris’ Downstate leads the shortlist with four nods across three different acting categories with Freeman and Francis Guinan up against each other for Best Actor.

Other nominees of note include the long-running Broadway musical Come From Away for Best Musical, Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Sweat, Jamie Lloyd's direction of Betrayal, which is currently running at Broadway's Jacobs Theatre, Marianne Elliott, who will be seen on the Broadway boards with this season's Company, for directing A Midsummer's Night Dream and recent Tony nominee Bunny Christie, who designed the sets for A Midsummer's Night Dream.

The winners will be announced on November 24 at a ceremony held at the London Coliseum. The awards will be hosted by Evening Standard owner, Evgeny Lebedev, with co-hosts Anna Wintour, Damian Lewis, Helen McCrory and this year's presenter Cush Jumbo.

The 2019 Evening Standard Awards shortlist can be found below.

Best Play

Downstate by Bruce Norris

ear for eye by debbie tucker green

Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp. by Caryl Churchill

Sweat by Lynn Nottage



Best Musical

Come From Away

Evita

Fiddler on the Roof

Sweet Charity



Best Actor

K. Todd Freeman, Downstate

Francis Guinan, Downstate

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

Andrew Scott, Present Laughter



Best Actress

Hayley Atwell, Rosmersholm

Cecilia Noble, Downstate

Cecilia Noble, Faith, Hope and Charity

Dame Maggie Smith, A German Life

Juliet Stevenson, The Doctor

Anjana Vasan, A Doll’s House



Best Musical Performance

Anne-Marie Duff, Sweet Charity

Andy Nyman, Fiddler on the Roof,

Sheridan Smith, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat,



Emerging Talent Award

Shiloh Coke, Chiaroscuro

Laurie Kynaston, The Son

Grace Molony, The Watsons

Bobby Stallwood, Faith, Hope and Charity



Best Director

Marianne Elliott & Miranda Cromwell, Death of a Salesman

Robert Icke, The Doctor

Robert Icke, The Wild Duck

Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal



Best Design

Fly Davis, Appropriate

Bunny Christie, A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Tom Scutt, A Very Expensive Poison



Most Promising Playwright

Zoe Cooper, Out of Water,

Yasmin Joseph, J’Ouvert

Jasmine Lee-Jones, seven methods of killing kylie jenner

Ross Willis, Wolfie