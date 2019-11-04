Tom Hiddleston, Maggie Smith Shortlisted for 2019 Evening Standard Awards; Downstate Leads with 4 Nods

The shortlist of nominees for the 2019 Evening Standard Awards have been announced, and Broadway favorites like Dame Maggie Smith (A German Life), Tom Hiddleston (Betrayal) and K. Todd Freeman (Downstate) are in the running with individual nominations. Bruce Norris’ Downstate leads the shortlist with four nods across three different acting categories with Freeman and Francis Guinan up against each other for Best Actor.
Other nominees of note include the long-running Broadway musical Come From Away for Best Musical, Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Sweat, Jamie Lloyd's direction of Betrayal, which is currently running at Broadway's Jacobs Theatre, Marianne Elliott, who will be seen on the Broadway boards with this season's Company, for directing A Midsummer's Night Dream and recent Tony nominee Bunny Christie, who designed the sets for A Midsummer's Night Dream.
The winners will be announced on November 24 at a ceremony held at the London Coliseum. The awards will be hosted by Evening Standard owner, Evgeny Lebedev, with co-hosts Anna Wintour, Damian Lewis, Helen McCrory and this year's presenter Cush Jumbo.
The 2019 Evening Standard Awards shortlist can be found below.
Best Play
Downstate by Bruce Norris
ear for eye by debbie tucker green
Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp. by Caryl Churchill
Sweat by Lynn Nottage
Best Musical
Come From Away
Evita
Fiddler on the Roof
Sweet Charity
Best Actor
K. Todd Freeman, Downstate
Francis Guinan, Downstate
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman
Andrew Scott, Present Laughter
Best Actress
Hayley Atwell, Rosmersholm
Cecilia Noble, Downstate
Cecilia Noble, Faith, Hope and Charity
Dame Maggie Smith, A German Life
Juliet Stevenson, The Doctor
Anjana Vasan, A Doll’s House
Best Musical Performance
Anne-Marie Duff, Sweet Charity
Andy Nyman, Fiddler on the Roof,
Sheridan Smith, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat,
Emerging Talent Award
Shiloh Coke, Chiaroscuro
Laurie Kynaston, The Son
Grace Molony, The Watsons
Bobby Stallwood, Faith, Hope and Charity
Best Director
Marianne Elliott & Miranda Cromwell, Death of a Salesman
Robert Icke, The Doctor
Robert Icke, The Wild Duck
Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal
Best Design
Fly Davis, Appropriate
Bunny Christie, A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Tom Scutt, A Very Expensive Poison
Most Promising Playwright
Zoe Cooper, Out of Water,
Yasmin Joseph, J’Ouvert
Jasmine Lee-Jones, seven methods of killing kylie jenner
Ross Willis, Wolfie