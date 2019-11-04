Leonard Soloway's Broadway, Documentary about the Tony-Winning Producer, to Play NYC Cinema Ahead of Digital Release

Leonard Soloway is a Tony-winning Broadway producer with an illustrious career under his belt. At the age of 90, his ambition and love for creating great theater has not wavered. A documentary about his career, Leonard Soloway's Broadway, is playing at The Landmark in New York City from November 4-7. It will then be available on digital platforms, including iTunes, On Demand and Amazon beginning on November 12.



Leonard Soloway's Broadway pulls back the curtain of one of the most admired and loved Broadway producers and general managers you've probably never heard of. Through interviews, photos and other archival material, this film is an inside look at the business side of show business in a career that has spanned more than 70 years. As he faces the challenges of a new production, from raising money to weathering the anticipation of reviews, Solloway is ready with a smile and a wink. The documentary, narrated by Campbell Scott, features interviews with John Slattery, Tovah Feldshuh, Olympia Dukakis, Elizabeth Ashley, Debbie Gravitte and more.



Soloway has been involved with over 150 productions, including Waiting in the Wings with Lauren Bacall and Rosemary Harris, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, A Moon For the Misbegotten and Mark Twain Tonight! with Hal Holbrook. His productions have collected more than 40 Tony Awards, 21 Drama Desk Awards and three Pulitzer Prizes.