Tony Winner Alice Ripley to Star in Site-Specific Production of Baby

Tony winner Alice Ripley is set to star in Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire’s 1984 musical Baby. The site-specific production will take place at a loft in Manhattan from December 6 through December 14. The Out of the Box Theatrics production will be directed and choreographed by Ethan Paulini.

Ripley won the 2009 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for the Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal. She also received Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her performance in Next to Normal off-Broadway at Second Stage and a Helen Hayes Award for the production at Arena Stage. Ripley received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for Side Show and has also been seen on Broadway in Sunset Boulevard, The Who's Tommy, The Rocky Horror Show, James Joyce's The Dead and more. Earlier this season, Ripley appeared in the Out of the Box Theatrics’ production of The Pink Unicorn.

Baby, which features a score by Shire, lyrics by Maltby Jr. and a book by Sybillie Pearson, follows three couples on a university campus dealing with pregnancy and parenthood. The Broadway production, which was directed by Maltby Jr., garnered seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical. Riply will play expectant mother Arlene, a role played in the original production by Beth Fowler.

Ripley will be joined by Liz Flemming (The Evolution of Mann) and Broadway veteran Robert Fowler (The Producers), Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin), Evan Ruggerio (Bastard Jones), and Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants) along with Marisa Kirby, Sy Chounchaisit, Jorge Donoso, Cara Feuer and Matthew Baulista.