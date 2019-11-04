Sponsored
See Jeff Daniels, Celia-Keenan Bolger and the Original Broadway Cast of To Kill a Mockingbird Take Their Final Bow

Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 4, 2019
Jeff Daniels, Celia Keenan-Bolger and the cast of To Kill a Mockingbird
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

All rise! The original Broadway cast of To Kill a Mockingbird took their final bow at the Shubert Theatre on November 1. Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger and Tony nominees Jeff Daniels and Gideon Glick, along with Will Pullen, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Frederick Weller, Dakin Matthews, Erin Wilhelmi, Danny Wolohan and Phyllis Somerville, played their final performance in Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of the Harper Lee classic novel. The second year cast of To Kill a Mockingbird, led by Ed Harris as Atticus Finch, will begin performances on November 5. Check out the photo of Daniels and the cast at their last curtain call to celebrate their incredible work, and be sure to book your own visit to Maycomb, Alabama soon.

