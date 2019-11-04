Josh Piterman on 'Screaming Like a Soprano' When He Learned He Would Star in London's The Phantom of the Opera

London has seen numerous Phantoms in the 33-plus years since the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical The Phantom of the Opera had its world premiere before going on to become a global phenomenon. But rarely has it hosted a leading man at Her Majesty’s Theatre who is making both his West End debut and his Phantom debut at the same time. That is the exciting situation in which the Melbourne-born Josh Piterman currently finds himself, as the hugely amiable Australian performer explained to Broadway.com one recent evening.



How did you end up moving halfway around the world to join this production?

I was asked to audition for the role and a video of me singing “Nessun Dorma” in front of the Sydney Opera House was sent through to the casting people. But I’ve also got a girlfriend [singer-songwriter Charlotte Black], whom I met when I was holidaying here last year and we started this long-distance thing. I knew at some point I’d have to move over here because there’s more for me here than there is for a singer-songwriter in Australia, so this happens to be the best of all gifts—I get to join this production and spend time with the person I love.



What was your first connection to Phantom as a musical?

I first became really aware of it when I was 17 and saw the Hey Mr. Producer DVD, with Colm Wilkinson [as the Phantom]. I turned 34 last month, so for literally half my life I have dreamt about this role and when they wanted to see me for it, that was a gift in itself. I've sung and performed this material in my living room and had come up with a concept of the man and my version of how to make him convincing, and I was just glad they liked it enough to want to see more of it.



How did you react when you were told you had the part?

I was in a members’ dining place in Sydney where you’re not allowed to take calls, and I just remember screaming like a soprano when I found out.



How does it feel now that you are doing the show in the playhouse where it first premiered, as opposed to the privacy of your living room?

This is slightly different from my living room [laughs]! I keep thinking, this is the dressing room that Michael Crawford sat in before he went on stage 33 years ago. But I also have to say that it’s not just about him, but about all the great people who’ve done this role or whom I’ve looked up to and revered for so long. Ramin Karimloo, John Owen Jones: these people are superstars in this world and they’ve performed on this stage, so to step out there and perform my version of this iconic character is very humbling.



Josh Piterman & Kelly Mathieson in "The Phantom of the Opera" (Photo: Manuel Harlan)

What are your thoughts on the staying power of the Phantom as a part given that his actual stage time is not that long? His role is much bigger in [Phantom sequel] Love Never Dies.

The show is beautifully written so that when he’s not on stage, he’s still the topic of conversation and his aura and presence are constantly felt. Every time he steps on stage, it’s never pedestrian and always highly impactful.



So, it’s about the impact of the role, not the number of minutes?

That's right. This part is emotionally demanding and fulfilling at the same time, and I really do feel like I’ve bled my soul on that stage. There are some mornings where I wake up and think, “God, I’ve been hit by a truck,” and then come midday I’m fine and awake and ready to go again. If it didn’t feel like that, then this wouldn’t be worth it.



How’s your skin holding up to the rigors of applying the role-defining mask eight times a week?

You know, it feels like I get a facial every single day! I’ve never had this degree of treatment on my skin before in my life: by the time I get home, I feel like I’ve been doing a Maybelline ad.



Is it just chance that you’re following on as the Phantom not long after another Australian, Ben Lewis?

That’s totally coincidence. I don’t know Ben all that well, but I do know his brother, Alex, who ,funnily enough, has also performed the role back in Australia. I was texting him over the weekend so am connected to the Lewis family. And we do all have that Ozzie blood!



Do the Phantoms, past and present, ever gather to trade notes or swap stories—on line, maybe, or WhatsApp?

We don’t, and I’ve never talked to anyone deeply about [the role]. I did chat a little bit to Tim Howar as I was coming into rehearsals but our interpretations are different and we have different ideas about things, which I think is great—we’re not the same mind, not the same soul.



Do you ever startle fans at the stage door who may not recognize you without the mask?

I pretty much get that every single show. Someone will say, “Are you the Phantom?” and I’ve got the option to say no.



Is that ever tempting?

I would never do that, I can’t! I’m a bad liar—and yet, wait, I chose acting, so what a ridiculous statement [laughs]! But I always say, “I’m Josh” and give out free hugs because that’s all part of it.



What was the first Lloyd Webber show you ever performed?

I did Jesus Christ Superstar in my last year of high school, playing Judas, and oh my God, it was horrific for anyone who had to attend! Two hundred people a night for those two shows had to suffer through me squealing my way, age 17, through Judas, and I assure you the DVD exists somewhere. By the time of my next Lloyd Webber show, I was in my 20s playing Gus the theater cat in Cats, which I had a great time doing. I’ve always loved character roles.



How amazing is it to be appearing minutes away from Ian McKellen in his one-man show at the Harold Pinter Theatre, given that he plays Gus in the imminent film of Cats?

I know, and he’s going to be perfect. I can’t wait to see what he does with it. I’ll be the one watching the movie and mouthing Gus’s lines under my breath while my girlfriend gives me a little tap across the head telling me to shut up.



What was your previous U.K. appearance like, as Corny Collins in a British tour of Hairspray?

That was with Mark Benton as Edna, and my hair was much larger then! They told me, “You can grow that thing and have a ‘60s bouffant,” and I found myself wearing a cap every single day. No way was I getting that thing out in public, it was like roadkill! I had a similarly voluminous bouffant when I played Gerry Goffin in Beautiful [in Australia]. As soon as that finished, I was, like, “Bring the beard!”



Now that you've made it to the West End, is a Broadway residency next on the cards?

I’ve been to New York four times now and have a great time whenever I’m there and, sure, of course I’d love to do Broadway. One has to have dreams and that is definitely one of my dreams. But sometimes it’s best to take one thing at a time. I’m pretty focused on where I am right now and am more than happy just being here.

