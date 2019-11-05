Stephen Payne Joins The Young Man From Atlanta at Signature; Previews Delayed

Stephen Payne has been added to the cast of Horton Foote's The Young Man from Atlanta at off-Broadway's Signature. Payne takes over for the previously announced Larry Pine in the role of Pete Davenport. "Pine and the production mutually agreed to part ways," a press representative for Signature told Broadway.com.



Due to the casting change, the production's start date has been pushed back from November 5 to November 7. Opening night remains November 24 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.



Most recently seen on stage in Broadway's Straight White Men, Payne's theater credits also include Of Mice and Men, Superior Donuts, August: Osage County, The Bigot, White Woman Street, Sailor's Song and Me, Myself & I.



Payne joins a previously announced cast that includes Kristine Nielsen as Lily Dale, Aidan Quinn as Will Kidder, Jon Orsini as Carson, Devon Abner as Ted Cleveland Jr., Dan Bittner as Tom Jackson and Pat Bowie as Etta Doris.



Set against the backdrop of a rapidly modernizing 1950s Houston, The Young Man From Atlanta centers on an aging couple still reeling from the death of their only child.



Michael Wilson will direct the production, which was recently extended to December 8.