Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

The Young Man from Atlanta, Starring Kristine Nielsen and Aidan Quinn, Extends a Week

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 15, 2019
Kristine Nielsen in rehearsal for The Young Man from Atlanta
(Photo: Omar Kahn)

The upcoming revival of Horton Foote's The Young Man From Atlanta is extending. Originally scheduled as a limited engagement through December 8, the production will now conclude on December 15 at the the Irene Diamond Stage at the Signature Center. Michael Wilson directs the revival, which stars two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen and two-time Emmy nominee Aidan Quinn. It is set to begin previews on November 5 and open on November 24.

Set against the backdrop of a rapidly modernizing 1950s Houston, the drama centers on an aging couple still reeling from the death of their only child.

The cast also includes Jon Orsin, Devon Abner, Dan Bittner, Pat Bowie and Larry Pine. The creative team includes Jeff Cowie (scenic design), Van Broughton Ramsey (costume design), David Lander (lighting design) and John Gromada (sound design and original music).

The Young Man From Atlanta

Signature Theatre Company presents the first New York revival of Horton Foote's beautiful and heartbreaking play.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. See Caroline Bowman & Caroline Innerbichler as Elsa & Anna in Disney's Frozen Tour
  2. Tony Nominees Daphne Rubin-Vega, Raúl Esparza and More Set for This Week's #LiveatFive
  3. Little Shop's Start, the Future of Hercules, New Mermaid Songs & More from Alan Menken on Show People
  4. Amber Riley to Make a Splash in The Little Mermaid Live!
  5. Grease Is the Word! Grease: Rydell High Musical Series Spinoff Set at HBO Max

Star Files

Kristine Nielsen
Newsletters