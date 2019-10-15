The Young Man from Atlanta, Starring Kristine Nielsen and Aidan Quinn, Extends a Week

The upcoming revival of Horton Foote's The Young Man From Atlanta is extending. Originally scheduled as a limited engagement through December 8, the production will now conclude on December 15 at the the Irene Diamond Stage at the Signature Center. Michael Wilson directs the revival, which stars two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen and two-time Emmy nominee Aidan Quinn. It is set to begin previews on November 5 and open on November 24.

Set against the backdrop of a rapidly modernizing 1950s Houston, the drama centers on an aging couple still reeling from the death of their only child.

The cast also includes Jon Orsin, Devon Abner, Dan Bittner, Pat Bowie and Larry Pine. The creative team includes Jeff Cowie (scenic design), Van Broughton Ramsey (costume design), David Lander (lighting design) and John Gromada (sound design and original music).