LCT3 Announces World Premiere of Christopher Chen's The Headlands Starring Aaron Yoo

Lincoln Center Theater's LCT3 program has scheduled the world premiere staging of The Headlands by Christopher Chen. Knud Adams will direct the production, slated to begin previews on February 8, 2020 and officially open on February 24 at the Claire Tow Theater. Aaron Yoo will star.



In The Headlands, Henry (played by Yoo) is an amateur sleuth and true crime aficionado who sets out to solve the ultimate case: the unsolved murder of his father. Using his memories and the family stories he was told as a child growing up in San Francisco, Henry begins an investigation through a labyrinth of secrets and deceptions that leads him to question the sincerity of those closest to him.



Joining Yoo in the cast will be Laura Kai Chen, Edward Chin-Lyn, Mahira Kakkar, Mia Katigbak, Henry Stram and Johnny Wu.



Christopher Chen is an Obie-winning playwright whose previously produced work includes Caught, Passage, The Hundred Flowers Project, The Late Wedding, Into the Numbers, Mutt and You Mean to Do Me Harm. Chen is the recipient of the Lanford Wilson Award, the Sundance Institute/Time Warner Fellowship, the Paula Vogel Playwriting Award and the inaugural Ollie Award.



Aaron Yoo's stage credits include Where Do We Live?, Wave, The Gifted Program, Savage Acts and Cellophane, Like I Say. He has appeared on-screen in Everything Before Us, Demonic, She Wants Me, The Tomorrow People, Hawaii Five-0 and The Good Guy.



The Headlands will feature scenic design by Kimie Nishikawa, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Mark Barton, sound design by Peter Mills Weiss and projection design by Ruey Horng Sun.



The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 22, 2020.